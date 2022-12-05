Gore mayor remaining positive despite deputy's resignation

Gore mayor Ben Bell says he is remaining positive and "full of energy" following the resignation of deputy mayor Stewart MacDonell.

MacDonell stepped down last week after seven other councillors called for him to resign.

The other councillors, who all signed a request for MacDonell's resignation, released a statement saying Bell deserved more support.

"We believe our new mayor deserves strong support and guidance. Unfortunately, we have had to take this course of action to achieve that."

Speaking to Breakfast this morning, Bell said he's disappointed his former deputy's position was challenged "so quickly".

"You know, I had that letter on my desk literally right after it was officiated so that is kind of really disappointing that they didn't really give him a shot.

"But we will have conversations and we've had conversations as councillors as to who might be the replacement but no decisions have been made yet and on the 13th we'll make a decision on a new deputy and we'll get back to work."

Bell said he did feel supported by MacDonell, despite the seven other councillors saying otherwise.

"But it's hard to find that in the short time that he was deputy but hey you know it's well within their rights and so their resignation came and we have to find a way forward."

Asked if he has the courage to lead a divided council, Bell said he has "all the energy in the world" to fulfil his role as mayor.

"I'm not going anywhere, I've got some really good supporters around me and I think we can bring the council back together, the community back together.

"The community support throughout this phase has been outstanding and in local government New Zealand you know I've had mayors from all over the country contact me offering up their support."

The new mayor's term had already been tumultuous, with controversy over expenses and his desire for an executive assistant to be appointed to him.

Bell's bid for an assistant was denied after councillors called out the request as a luxury, reminding Bell that he campaigned on going back to basics.

Bell says his rocky start to mayoralty wasn't completely unexpected as former Gore mayor Tracy Hicks was in the job for nearly two decades.

"Change is a difficult period for anyone, Tracy was in for 18 years, there was always going to be a transitional period and that's just what we're in and that's going to take a while."