Eight votes in it: Gore elects youngest mayor in NZ's history

Source: 1News

A 23-year-old has been elected as Gore's new mayor, making him the youngest mayor in Aotearoa's history.

It was confirmed on Thursday that Ben Bell, 23, won the Gore mayoral race by eight votes in a nail-biting finish.

Bell told 1News he was with his mum when he got the call.

He said he's "ecstatic", and it's "incredibly humbling to be trusted as a young mayor".

"I’m really glad the news came through today and I didn’t have to wait until tomorrow or the weekend to get the result."

Speaking to 1News, Bell thanked incumbent mayor Tracy Hicks, who had been mayor for 18 years, for a close race and acknowledged his legacy.

The young entrepreneur received 2371 votes, just pipping Hicks, who received 2363 votes.

