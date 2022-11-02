Outgoing Gore mayor's request for election recount denied

The Gore District Court judge has declined a request by the outgoing mayor for a recount.

Gore District Mayor Tracy Hicks. (Source: Gore District Council)

Tracy Hicks sought the recount after losing the mayoralty to Ben Bell, 23, by just eight votes last month.

In his application for a recount, Hicks said he believed informal votes may have been incorrectly recorded, changing the final result.

Judge KD Kelly dismissed this, saying there was not enough evidence to suggest that a recount would change the outcome of the election.

Hicks had been Gore's mayor for 18 years until his defeat.

Bell said he was feeling "fantastic" the wait was "finally over".

"I am glad due process has been followed and we can finally put this to bed."

The mayor-elect thanked Hicks for his work over the past 18 years.

"I think he can be proud of his length of service and what he has contributed to the Gore District."

Bell, set to become New Zealand's youngest ever mayor, will be sworn in next week.