6 road deaths over weekend could have been prevented - police

Source: 1News

Six deaths in four separate crashes over the weekend could have been avoided, police have said.

A file image of a police officer.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

Four people died in two crashes in Whangārei and Mauku on Saturday, while two died in crashes in Taupō and Christchurch on Sunday.

Assistant Commissioner Bruce O'Brien said all four crashes are under investigation so police can't comment on the specific causes, "but history tells us that it's the same factors time and time again resulting in deaths and trauma on our roads."

He said police messages are not getting through to motorists on how to avoid crashes.

"Police can't stop road crashes alone. Motorists also need to play their part."

Read More

O'Brien said speed reduction is the most effective way to reduce accidents and death.

"The science tells us that just a 1km/h decrease in mean speeds across the board equates to between a 4-6% reduction in fatal crashes. In today's numbers, that means a potential saving of approximately 16 lives nationally."

He said drivers should expect more checkpoints and breath testing over summer.

"Our officers will be out in force anytime, anywhere to deter unsafe driving behaviour and we're working together with Waka Kotahi and the Ministry of Transport on the Road to Zero campaign to prevent road deaths."

New ZealandAccidents

Popular Stories

1

Ruahei Demant, Wayne Smith, Ruby Tui big winners at glittering rugby awards

2

6 road deaths over weekend could have been prevented - police

3

Reserve Bank tipped to hike OCR by 75 basis points to 4.25%

4

Power Rangers star Jason David Frank dies at 49

5

European World Cup teams to defy FIFA in tense armband standoff

6

Lydia Ko tops LPGA season standings with $3m Florida win

Latest Stories

Campaign launched to get Kiwi kids learning water safety skills

School in north-west Auckland in 'emergency lockdown'

Christopher Luxon speaks with media from Hawke's Bay

Explainer: The big energy transition

Sponsored by EECA

Supreme Court rules in favour of 'Make It 16' to lower voting age

Related Stories

One dead after two-vehicle crash in South Auckland

One person dies in two-car crash near Mount Hutt

Two badly injured after car hits parked vehicle in Auckland

Family 'devastated' over missing boy, mother’s death in Manukau boat tragedy