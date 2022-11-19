3 dead, part of SH1 closed after 2-vehicle crash in Whangārei

Source: 1News

Three people have died and part of a state highway is closed following a two-car crash in Whangārei this afternoon.

A file image of a police car.

A file image of a police car. (Source: 1News)

Emergency services were called to the scene on State Highway 1 between Saleyards Rd and Richards Rd, in Kauri, around 4.10pm, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told 1News.

Police say it "appears a southbound car has collided with an oncoming light truck that was towing a trailer".

Three people died at the scene.

One person sustained minor injuries in the crash, while another has been taken to Northland Base Hospital with serious injuries, police said.

SH1 from Hikurangi to Kauri is now closed and detours are in place, Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency said on Twitter.

"Northbound travellers detour via Apotu Road, Jordan Valley Rd, and back onto SH1, reverse for southbound road users."

Motorists have been advised to "add at least 10 mins delay" to their journey.

The road is expected to be closed for some time.

The serious crash unit is investigating.

