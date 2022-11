A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a bus in Mauku this evening.

A Police car at the scene of an investigation. (Source: 1News)

Emergency services are at the scene of the crash on Union Rd.

The incident was reported to police around 6.12pm.

The motorcyclist has died, police say.

No one else is believed to have been injured in the crash.

The serious crash unit is investigating.

The road is closed and diversions are in place.