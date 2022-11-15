Pair sought after stabbing of Christchurch dog walker

Police are appealing for the public's help in tracking down two people after a dog walker was stabbed in Christchurch yesterday morning.

The man was found critically injured at 6.20am in Bexley Park at the Pages Rd entrance.

He had been stabbed a number of times and remains critically ill in hospital.

A man and woman were observed leaving the scene, near the Pages Rd entrance, in a small, white vehicle about 5.10am, Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said.

She said officers are interested in the vehicle and want to identify its occupants as they think it may help with the investigation.

The man has been described as possibly being of Māori or Pasifika descent, of slim build, and about 176cm tall (5'8"), with short dark hair.

He is thought to be in his 20s and was wearing an orange high-vis top, a hat and shorts.

The woman is described as being possibly of Māori or Pasifika descent as well, of solid build, approximately 176cm tall (5'8"), with long dark hair.

She is thought to have been wearing a white long dress.

Reeves said anyone withholding information about the incident or who is found to be assisting those responsible could end up facing charges themselves.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling 105 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.