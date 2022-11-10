Officer injured in Auckland hit-and-run; man charged

A 37-year-old man has been charged after a police officer was struck by a vehicle in South Auckland last night.

It comes after police began tracking a suspected stolen vehicle around 7.20pm.

Around 30 minutes later, an officer was deploying road spikes on the corner of Manukau Station Road and Osterley Way, in Manukau, in an attempt to stop the vehicle when they were allegedly struck by the vehicle, police said.

The vehicle fled the scene, and a large police response, involving the police Eagle helicopter, was launched.

ADVERTISEMENT

The operation led to a "significant disruption" to traffic in Auckland City.

A police patrol car near Manukau Police Station, in South Auckland. (Source: 1News)

The vehicle was located a short time later under Grafton Road, in Grafton.

The alleged driver of the vehicle was taken into custody on Khyber Pass Road just after 9pm.

This morning, police said the 37-year-old man had been charged with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, failing to stop a motor vehicle, and unlawful takes of a motor vehicle.

He is due to appear in the Manukau District Court today.

Police said the officer is in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police on 105, or via anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.