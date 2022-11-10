Ex-reality TV star allegedly injured Auckland officer in hit-and-run

A court case for a former television reality star accused of striking a police officer with a car, leaving them critically hurt, has been heard without him because he is in hospital.

The 37-year-old man faces charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, failing to stop a motor vehicle, and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle after major police call outs in south and central Auckland.

Police say they started tracking a suspected stolen vehicle around 7.20pm on Wednesday.

About half an hour later, an officer laying road spikes on the corner of Manukau Station Rd and Osterley Way in Manukau was hit.

The driver took off, sparking a large police response involving the Eagle helicopter.

There was significant disruption to central city traffic.

A vehicle was located a short time later under Grafton Road, in Grafton, and the alleged driver was taken into custody on Khyber Pass Road just after 9pm.

In the Manukau District Court the accused man's name was suppressed.

The court was told he has severe drug and alcohol addiction issues and has been in hospital since his arrest.

His lawyer argued for name suppression partly because the man had not talked to his family.

"His instructions are he will find media attention will make issues worse," his lawyer said.

He has been remanded until November 28.

Suppression was also granted for the injured officer.