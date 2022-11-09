Jason Momoa adopts wild pig he met on Slumberland set

Jason Momoa has brought home a wild pig he met on the set of Slumberland.

Jason Momoa and his new pet pig. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The 43-year-old actor has adopted the adorable animal and joked he might bring his new pet to the premiere of the upcoming Netflix film, which is based on the comic strip Little Nemo in Slumberland and follows the titular character - played by Marlow Barkley - and his stuffed pig that comes to life at night.

Sharing two videos of himself with the pig on Instagram, Jason wrote: "This is why I can't work with animals. I want to bring them home. Wild and feral like his pops."

The Hawaiian star joked he couldn't decide between naming the pig Lau Lau or Manapua, with both names referring to two popular dishes in his homeland.

According to the Food Network, Lau Lau is pork with butterfish wrapped in taro leaves, while Manapua are steamed beef buns.

In one of the videos, the Game of Thrones actor says: "You want to come to the Slumberland premiere? We can paint your nails pink and put a little top hat on you."

In the background, his mother can be heard responding: "I think that'd be a little over the top since you just got him."

But Jason points out: "Well, mom, I'm kind of over the top."

Jason is a well-known animal lover, and in a 2019 interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show he revealed he has a donkey, two half wolves, a ball python and a dog.

Back in September, Jason shaved off his long hair to raise awareness of the single-use plastics crisis.

He said at the time: "I'm tired of these plastics bottles. We got to stop [using] plastic forks, all that s***. It goes into our land, into our ocean."

Momoa also urged people to start using reusable water bottles instead of plastic ones.

He added: "It's just so sad, so please anything you can do to eliminate single-use plastic in your lives, help me."