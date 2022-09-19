Jason Momoa 'star struck' meeting All Blacks in Auckland

Source: 1News

American actor Jason Momoa, a self-proclaimed All Blacks fan, caught up with the team and Tana Umaga in Auckland on Sunday.

Caleb Clarke reacts to meeting Jason Momoa.
Jason Momoa and All Blacks players.
Jason Momoa and Ofa Tu'ungafasi.
Jason Momoa and Tana Umaga.
Jason Momoa and Rieko Ioane.
Caleb Clarke reacts to meeting Jason Momoa. (Source: All Blacks / Instagram)

Momoa said in a post on Instagram that he was "star struck".

"I'm still smiling," he wrote. "I'm so very thankful to have meet u all mahalo for the signed jerseys."

"Mahalo to my favorite team in the world Aloha j."

"The people you run into in Auckland," the All Blacks captioned their post on Instagram.

READ MORE: 'What can't he do?' - Umaga stuns with Brazilian jiu-jitsu medal

"Love u guys," Momoa replied.

The Aquaman actor also met with former All Blacks captain Tana Umaga, who he called a "legend".

READ MORE: Jason Momoa shows off new head tattoo as he heads to Aotearoa

The Hollywood star is in New Zealand for his new Apple TV+ series Chief of War.

He recently debuted a new traditional Hawaiian tattoo on his head, which he says has been in the making for 20 years.

The All Blacks are preparing for the second Beldisloe Cup Test at Eden Park on Saturday.

