Jason Momoa 'star struck' meeting All Blacks in Auckland

American actor Jason Momoa, a self-proclaimed All Blacks fan, caught up with the team and Tana Umaga in Auckland on Sunday.

Caleb Clarke reacts to meeting Jason Momoa. (Source: All Blacks / Instagram)

Momoa said in a post on Instagram that he was "star struck".

"I'm still smiling," he wrote. "I'm so very thankful to have meet u all mahalo for the signed jerseys."

"Mahalo to my favorite team in the world Aloha j."

"The people you run into in Auckland," the All Blacks captioned their post on Instagram.

"Love u guys," Momoa replied.

The Aquaman actor also met with former All Blacks captain Tana Umaga, who he called a "legend".

The Hollywood star is in New Zealand for his new Apple TV+ series Chief of War.

He recently debuted a new traditional Hawaiian tattoo on his head, which he says has been in the making for 20 years.

The All Blacks are preparing for the second Beldisloe Cup Test at Eden Park on Saturday.