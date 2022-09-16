Jason Momoa shows off new head tattoo as he heads to Aotearoa

Source: 1News

American actor Jason Momoa debuted his new tattoo before departing Hawaii for New Zealand on Thursday.

Jason Momoa debuted his new tattoo before departing Hawaii for New Zealand. (Source: Instagram/ Jason Momoa).

Momoa's new body art, which is on his head, is a traditional Hawaiian tattoo which he says has been in the making for 20 years.

The Aquaman star posted the striking tattoo on Instagram, saying he's honoured to be wearing the art.

Jason Momoa's new tattoo. (Source: Instagram/ Jason Momoa).

"Shared this day with some of my Ohana, mahalo to unko buff and aunti momi my pops unko titus."

Momoa's tattoo artist, Suluape Keone, also took to Instagram to share the experience.

"Great to be among people who have known me since I was a child. Sometimes you have to wait for the right time to get what is right for you.

Jason Momoa's tattoo artist says yesterday was the first step in his journey. (Source: Instagram/Suluape Keone).

"I have known Jason’s father Joe since high school and started talking to Jason over 20 years ago on doing work on him. With family and friends to support him, yesterday was the first step in his journey," Keone said.

"HAWAII TO AOTEROA Mahalo to my OHANA for being there for me yesterday," Momoa said while boarding his flight on Thursday.

READ MORE: Pacific Update: Hollywood star Jason Momoa to promote ocean health

The Hollywood star is in New Zealand for his new Apple TV+ series Chief of War.

