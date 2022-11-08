Rural rivers near burnt-out car central to homicide inquiry - police

Police divers have completed the first day of a multi-day search around several South Canterbury waterways near where a burnt-out car was linked to the suspected murder of Anaru Moana last year.

The silver Subaru Legacy sedan linked to the suspected murder. (Source: Supplied)

Divers centred on the Waihao Box area in their search of Waitaki waterways today.

The area is close to where a silver Subaru, linked to Moana's disappearance, was set on fire next to Waihao River and along State Highway 1.

Detective Inspector Joel Syme said divers were searching waterways along the road. Police also released a photo of the burnt-out sedan on Tuesday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anaru Moana. (Source: Supplied)

“Over the coming days, police divers will search waterways close to where the vehicle was burnt out and also deep water areas on the Waitaki river close to State Highway 1."

Moana, 37, was last seen alive in South Canterbury on December 20, 2021. The whānau of the father of two told police they became concerned when he failed to show up to a tangi.

Police "have been tracing the movements of those linked to the vehicle between the time Anaru went missing and when the vehicle was disposed of".

A map of the area where the Police National Dive Squad will search. (Source: NZ Police)

"Police remain committed to holding to account the person or persons responsible for Anaru's death. We are also working hard to locate his body so we can return him to his whanau," Syme said.

Previously, police have searched locations of interest in the Waitaki Valley and Oamaru area. Police are urging anyone with information to contact them on 105 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.