Police suspect foul play in case of missing Canterbury man

Police are seeking information related to a car that may be linked to a man who has been missing for seven months, may have been victim of foul play.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Anaru Moana was reported missing on December 23, three days after he was last seen by family members.

His whānau told police they became concerned when the 37-year-old failed to show up to a tangi.

Police discovered a car burnt out near the Waihao River, less than 10km from where Anaru was last seen by his niece, after receiving reports of a fire.

A silver 2004 Subaru Legacy sedan was seen leaving the area shortly after.

Police are asking for public sightings of any vehicles matching the description in the area around Waimate and Oamaru between December 20 to 22 last year.

Detective Inspector Joel Syme said Anaru was a brother, son, father, and friend, and his loved ones deserved answers.

“We are... working incredibly hard to identify those responsible.

“Police will also be searching areas of interest in the coming weeks, as a priority for us all is returning Anaru to his whānau."

Anyone with information is asked to call 105 and quote file number 211223/0992, information can also be passed anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.