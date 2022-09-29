New leads into missing man believed to have been murdered

Source: 1News

Police are following new leads as they search for a missing man who they believe may have been murdered.

Anaru Moana.

Anaru Moana. (Source: Supplied)

Anaru Moana, 37, was last seen alive in South Canterbury on December 20, 2021.

"Through our investigation efforts we have identified several new locations of interest in the Waitaki Valley and Oamaru area, which members of the police specialist search team will be searching this week," police said in a statement today.

Police search for missing man Anaru Moana.

Police search for missing man Anaru Moana. (Source: Supplied)

"The investigation team has spoken to a number of Mr Moana's associates and narrowed down the timeframe of when Mr Moana is believed to have been murdered," Detective Inspector Joel Syme said.

Police also today released images of two cars they think are linked to the case, asking for the public's help with any sightings on certain dates.

"A silver/grey Subaru and a silver BMW, which were seen in the Duntroon and Blacks Point area of the Waitaki Valley on the evening of December 20, 2021 and the early hours of December 21, 2021.

BMW and Subaru images released by police.

BMW and Subaru images released by police. (Source: Supplied)

"The Subaru was later located burnt-out at the Waihoa River layby off SH1 on December 22, 2021."

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact police.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeChristchurch and Canterbury

Popular Stories

1

New leads into missing man believed to have been murdered

2

Young Auckland couple burst into tears with $4m Lotto win

3

Aussie man with distinctive 'beast' facial tattoo wanted by police

4

Gangsta's Paradise rapper Coolio dies aged 59

5

'Hi Mum' text scam targeting worried NZ parents

Latest Stories

Kelvin Davis apologises to ACT's Chhour over Māori comments

Employers guilty of migrant worker exploitation to be publicly named

Gloriavale leader's granddaughter denies claims of unwanted attention

Tax cuts cause economic chaos in the UK

Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida with 241km/h winds

Related Stories

Jayden Meyer's home detention sentence appealed by Crown Law

Arrested man not involved in shooting at Gisborne gang gathering

3-month-old baby dies in Starship, homicide probe launched

Man pursued by driver, assaulted in Masterton