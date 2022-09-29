New leads into missing man believed to have been murdered

Police are following new leads as they search for a missing man who they believe may have been murdered.

Anaru Moana. (Source: Supplied)

Anaru Moana, 37, was last seen alive in South Canterbury on December 20, 2021.

"Through our investigation efforts we have identified several new locations of interest in the Waitaki Valley and Oamaru area, which members of the police specialist search team will be searching this week," police said in a statement today.

Police search for missing man Anaru Moana. (Source: Supplied)

"The investigation team has spoken to a number of Mr Moana's associates and narrowed down the timeframe of when Mr Moana is believed to have been murdered," Detective Inspector Joel Syme said.

Police also today released images of two cars they think are linked to the case, asking for the public's help with any sightings on certain dates.

"A silver/grey Subaru and a silver BMW, which were seen in the Duntroon and Blacks Point area of the Waitaki Valley on the evening of December 20, 2021 and the early hours of December 21, 2021.

BMW and Subaru images released by police. (Source: Supplied)

"The Subaru was later located burnt-out at the Waihoa River layby off SH1 on December 22, 2021."

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact police.