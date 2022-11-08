Paralympian Sophie Pascoe receives damehood after Covid delay

Sophie Pascoe has finally received her damehood at an investiture ceremony in Christchurch today.

The 11-time Paralympic gold medallist was meant to receive the honour in July with fellow athlete Dame Lisa Carrington but she caught Covid-19.

Pascoe told 1News: "It's obviously a huge honour to be bestowed upon and to be in a room with amazing other people to be recognised as well for their services.

"It's nice to finally have the medal around my neck now and to be wearing it and have the family here supporting me."

She said standing on stage today and listening to the national anthem was one of her proudest moments so far.

Pascoe said the award will sit on the mantelpiece with "great pride".

