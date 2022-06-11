'The biggest yes' - Dame Sophie Pascoe announces engagement

Kiwi para swimming great Dame Sophie Pascoe has revealed she is engaged to partner Rob Samson.

Dame Sophie Pascoe and partner Rob Samson following their engagement. (Source: Dame Sophie Pascoe / Instagram)

Pascoe took to social media on Saturday afternoon to share the news, posting an image of her and Samson sporting smiles and sunglasses as she showed off her new ring.

"I said the biggest yes to forever," she captioned the picture.

The post was met with a flood of congratulatory messages from both the sporting and wider community, with the likes of fellow swimmer Lewis Clareburt, middle distance runner Angie Petty, radio personality Jay Reeve and designer Trish Peng all celebrating.

ADVERTISEMENT

It comes just over a month before Pascoe heads to Birmingham to compete in the Commonwealth Games after she made the tough decision earlier this year to split with long time coach Roly Crichton after 20 years.

Pascoe, with new coach Brett Naylor, will compete in one event in Birmingham; the 100m freestyle S9.