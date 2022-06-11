'The biggest yes' - Dame Sophie Pascoe announces engagement

Source: 1News

Kiwi para swimming great Dame Sophie Pascoe has revealed she is engaged to partner Rob Samson.

Dame Sophie Pascoe and partner Rob Samson following their engagement.

Dame Sophie Pascoe and partner Rob Samson following their engagement. (Source: Dame Sophie Pascoe / Instagram)

Pascoe took to social media on Saturday afternoon to share the news, posting an image of her and Samson sporting smiles and sunglasses as she showed off her new ring.

"I said the biggest yes to forever," she captioned the picture.

The post was met with a flood of congratulatory messages from both the sporting and wider community, with the likes of fellow swimmer Lewis Clareburt, middle distance runner Angie Petty, radio personality Jay Reeve and designer Trish Peng all celebrating.

It comes just over a month before Pascoe heads to Birmingham to compete in the Commonwealth Games after she made the tough decision earlier this year to split with long time coach Roly Crichton after 20 years.

Pascoe, with new coach Brett Naylor, will compete in one event in Birmingham; the 100m freestyle S9.

Sport

Popular Stories

1

'The biggest yes' - Dame Sophie Pascoe announces engagement

2

Justin Bieber's face partially paralysed due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome

3

Heavy snow in South Island welcomed by tourists

4

Two dead after two-vehicle crash near Taupō

5

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of NZ

Latest Stories

Zelensky 'didn’t want to hear' intel on Russia invasion plans - Biden

Te Papa opens interactive Matariki exhibition ahead of holiday

'The biggest yes' - Dame Sophie Pascoe announces engagement

All signs pointing to tight final between Pulse and Stars

Live stream: Watch the latest on 1News at 6pm

Related Stories

Webster leads 30-strong cycling team for Commonwealth Games

Haumaha completes fairytale return with Comm Games selection

Drive-by shooting at boxer Justis Huni's Queensland home

Clareburt looking to rediscover love of swimming after tough year