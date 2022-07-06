Dame Sophie Pascoe to miss investiture after getting Covid

Dame Sophie Pascoe's investiture ceremony - along with her preparations for the Commonwealth Games - have been hit with the para swimming great confirming she has Covid-19.

Dame Sophie Pascoe and her positive RAT test. (Source: Dame Sophie Pascoe / Instagram)

Dame Sophie took to social media on Wednesday to confirm she had the coronavirus, posting an image of herself wrapped up in warm clothing as well as a positive RAT.

"There’s never a perfect time and it sure isn’t one for me at the moment, down with Covid," Pascoe said in an accompanying caption.

"I’m disappointed to miss the Investiture Ceremony [on Thursday] but will look forward to another ceremony at a later date.

"For now, I’m resting up at home before travelling to Birmingham and competing at the Commonweath Games at the end of this month."

Dame Sophie's post was met by a flood of supportive messages from fans and fellow Kiwi athletes.

The 29-year-old is competing in one event at this month's Commonwealth Games - the 100m freestyle S9.

Last month she announced her engagement to Rob Samson.