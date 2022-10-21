Women's FIFA World Cup: How Auckland's draw extravaganza will work

The draw for the FIFA Women's World Cup will take place on Saturday night, giving the Football Ferns a clear picture on who and where they will be playing next year when they host the tournament.

The draw at Auckland's Aotea Centre will be led by two-time winner Carli Lloyd from the US who was on hand today alongside fellow "FIFA legend" Ian Wright to promote the event as well as next year's tournament at a media conference in the City of Sails.

"This is exciting, qualifying for the World Cup is the first step and then you've got some lag time in between but as you approach this draw, this really sets the stage and begins the excitement," Lloyd said.

"It's really a time for preparation - all these teams and coaching staffs, they're all going to look at the teams that they're facing in the group stage, figuring out ways to prepare and friendlies prior to the official matches, setting up different scenarios.

"It's really exciting. This is going to be the biggest and best as of yet so I'm a little sad I won't be playing in it but I'm excited to watch."

Ian Wright and Carli Lloyd speak to the media during a press conference ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup draw in Auckland. (Source: Getty)

The draw will see a team drawn from each of four pots to form eight four-team groups, with the pots organised as follows:

POT 1: Australia (World No.13), New Zealand (22), United States (1), Sweden (2), Germany (3), England (4), France (5), Spain (6).

POT 2: Canada (7), Netherlands (8), Brazil (9), Japan (11), Norway (12), Italy (14), China (15), South Korea (17).

POT 3: Denmark (18), Switzerland (21), Ireland (24), Colombia (27), Argentina (29), Vietnam (34), Costa Rica (37), Jamaica (43).

POT 4: Nigeria (45), Philippines (53), South Africa (54), Morocco (76), Zambia (81), three play-off winners.

When it comes to the draw, though, teams from the same confederation [except for Europe] cannot be drawn against each other - meaning Australia cannot be drawn against Asian rivals such as Japan and so forth.

Wright, a club great for both Crystal Palace and Arsenal and 33-cap forward for England, said he was "petrified" at the thought of being involved in tomorrow night's show.

"It's such a big thing that you want to make sure that you're not the one messing it up," he said.

"So that's what I've been doing - just practising unscrewing things properly so I can put them back!"

Immediately following the draw, a separate ballot will put the teams into slots in each group, to determine what times and cities they will play in.

Three places are yet to be filled in the 32-nation tournament, with New Zealand hosting a 10-team play-off in February to complete the line-up.