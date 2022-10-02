Football Fern Anna Leat saves 4 penalties in shootout for Aston Villa

Aston Villa goalkeeper Anna Leat has been hailed as the hero of her side’s League Cup victory over Manchester United after she saved a phenomenal four penalties during the penalty shootout.

Anna Leat, pictured after playing in an international for the Football Ferns against Canada last year. (Source: Photosport)

Leat, a 21-year-old Football Fern, was pushed to the ground by her overjoyed teammates after Maz Pacheco slotted the winning penalty in the 4-3 win at the Bescot Stadium. The game had finished 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Leat, who joined Villa on a two-year deal in July, kept out efforts from Hayley Ladd, Ella Toone, Hannah Bundell and Ona Battle before Pacheco scored the winner. Leat went the right way for all seven penalties she faced.

Manchester United keeper Sophie Baggaley saved three penalties.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You just have to pick a way and go for it because they’re class players, they’re going to slot it right in the side of the net. You’ve just got to go all out and make sure you reach it,” said Leat.

“It wasn’t quite what I expected [saving four penalties] but I’m not unhappy about it! It’s brilliant to get a result against Man U. We’ll all be buzzing about that and it sets us up well for the cup.”

Leat will now travel to Japan to link with the Football Ferns ahead of their international friendly next Sunday night.