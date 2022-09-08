Jewellery worth $52,000 stolen from Lower Hutt shop, man charged

A man, 30, has been charged following the burglary of a Michael Hill jewellery store in Lower Hutt last month.

Jewellery (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Police said $52,000 worth of jewellery was stolen in the August 25 incident.

The 30-year-old appeared in Hutt Valley District Court on Wednesday facing charges of burglary and possession of ammunition.

He has been remanded in custody and will reappear in court on September 13.

Police said they are expecting further arrests to be made.

It follows a recent spate of smash-and-grab burglaries at other Michael Hill shops in Auckland.

Two people were charged after the shop in Central Auckland was the target of a burglary less than two weeks ago, while the Michael Hill in Takapuna was hit twice in just two months.

Over the previous year, stores in Westgate Mall, Botany Town Centre, Pukekohe, St Lukes Mall, Henderson and Albany have also been hit.

