Auckland Michael Hill store robbed for 2nd time in 2 months

A Michael Hill jewellery store in Auckland has been robbed in the early hours of this morning, the second time in the space of two months.

Michael hill Takapuna.

Police said five people broke into the shop on Hurstmere Rd in Takapuna at around 3am on Thursday.

The offenders took "an unknown" number of items before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

"While no arrests have yet been made, we want to reassure the public our staff are working extremely hard to identify these offenders and hold them to account," police said in a statement.

This isn't the first time Michael Hill Takapuna has been burgled . On June 17 two people armed with metal bars robbed the store.

The pair entered the shop in broad daylight and stole a number of items.

Inquiries into the incident on Thursday are ongoing.

