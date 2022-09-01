Second man charged over robbery at Auckland Michael Hill store

A second man has been charged after a central Auckland jewellery store was targeted in a smash-and-grab robbery earlier this week.

Damage to display cabinet at Michael Hill store in Queen St, Auckland following a burglary. (Source: 1News)

The burglary occurred at a Michael Hill store on Queen Street shortly before 3am on Tuesday.

Two stolen vehicles were seen fleeing the scene, both of which were later located abandoned in the nearby area.

A 29-year-old man is due to appear in the Auckland District Court on Thursday on one charge of burglary, Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber said in a statement on Thursday.

It comes after a 19-year-old man appeared in the Auckland District Court on Wednesday charged with burglary.

"Police have also recovered items of interest to our inquiry including jewellery taken from the store," Baber said on Wednesday.

The arrests were made as part of Operation Rhino, which is focused on offending including ram-raids, night-time burglaries and jewellery store robberies.