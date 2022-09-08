Body in burnt-out car: Police looking at missing person cases

Police are looking at missing person cases as they try and identify the woman's body discovered in a burnt-out car in the carpark of a Havelock North reserve earlier this week.

River Road carpark Havelock North. (Source: 1News)

The body was discovered on Monday by a member of the public, two days after police had initially examined the burnt-out car. Police had failed to identify the body at the time due to the car's condition and debris from the fire.

In a statement on Thursday, police said they are looking at missing person cases in the wider area "to see if these are relevant to our investigation".

"At this point, they have not been."

Police are still treating the death as unexplained as they wait for post-mortem results.

