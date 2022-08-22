Roads closed as Parliament prepares for planned protest

Some roads around Parliament have been blocked off ahead of tomorrow's planned protest.

It comes six months after the 23-day occupation that ended violently.

The march, organised by Brian Tamaki's Freedom and Rights Coalition, will begin at Civic Square before moving towards the Beehive.

There are minor road closures in place at the intersection of Molesworth St and Hill St, and Lambton Quay from the Cenotaph.

Parliament's forecourt will be closed to all except police and Parliament's security.

Wellington City Council staff have been encouraged to avoid the central city, while university students can study from home if they prefer.

Wellington Girls' College is planning to remain open. It was forced to shut during part of the occupation.

A counter protest has been organised as well.

Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard said in a statement on Friday that the protesters are welcome, under the a list of "expectations". They included that they leave come nightfall.

“While Parliament grounds remain open to the public, there are some restrictions,” Mallard said.

Any tents found would be confiscated, he said.

Sound amplification such as loudspeakers are allowed provided noise levels were reasonable and they weren't directed at nearby buildings.

Mallard also requested protesters avoid damaging Parliament's lawns and flower beds, both of which suffered during the 23-day occupation earlier this year, disappearing amid tens of thousands of footsteps, the erection of temporary structures and tents, and rain.

New ZealandWellingtonPolitics

