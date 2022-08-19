Parliament protest: Police to close nearby roads from Sunday

Roads around Parliament will close from Sunday in response to a protest led by Brian Tamaki’s Freedom & Rights Coalition (FARC) planned for Tuesday.

Parliament in Wellington. (Source: 1News)

From Sunday at 10pm, police barriers will block traffic from the Parliament end of Lambton Quay, lower Molesworth Street, and Kate Sheppard Place.

FARC is planning a three-day cross-country convoy, which will finish in Wellington on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Brian and Hannah Tamaki fined over Auckland motorway protest

ADVERTISEMENT

Police in a statement said they were aware a counter-protest has also been planned.

"[We're] asking commuters and people who work or move through the area, to plan ahead," said a police spokesperson.

"We acknowledge it is important that people have the right to peaceful protest.

"However, police will take action against unlawful behaviour."

Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard said in a statement on Friday that the protester are welcome, under the a list of "expectations". They included that they leave come nightfall.

“While Parliament grounds remain open to the public, there are some restrictions,” said Mallard.

Any tents found would be confiscated, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sound amplification such as loudspeakers are allowed provided noise levels were reasonable and they weren't directed at nearby buildings.

Mallard also requested protestors avoid damaging the Parliament lawns and flower beds, both of which suffered during the 23-day occupation earlier this year, disappearing amid tens of thousands of footsteps, the erection of temporary structures and tents, and rain.

The long process of repairing Parliament's heavily damaged flora began in May with the grounds reopening in June.