Parliament protest: Nearly 1900 complaints lodged as police review begins

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) has announced the details of its independent investigation/review of policing at the anti-mandate protest outside Parliament grounds.

The protest came to a violent end on March 6, after 23 days, following a tense standoff with police.

The IPCA received nearly 1900 complaints into the anti-mandate protests outside Parliament grounds between February and March 2022.

"This will provide the public, police, and other key stakeholders with an independent assessment of the information police had, the decisions police took, the tactics used, and whether the approach taken to policing the protest as it evolved was lawful, proportionate, and appropriate," the authority said in a media release.

It said many of the complaints were from individuals who were not present at the Wellington protest but were "concerned about police actions or inactions".

Some of the complaints are from people who were present at the protest complaining about "specific or more general police activities, such as the lawfulness of their powers, use of force or particular tactics, and treatment in custody".

Individual complaints will also be addressed as part of the investigation and review, the IPCA said.

Complainants will be contacted shortly in line with the authority’s standard processes, as well as how their complaint will progress.

A report into the investigation/review is expected to be completed by March 31, 2023.

The IPCA will report to the Secretary for Justice “from time-to-time” on the report’s progress.

Full details on the scope of the investigation/review can be found here.