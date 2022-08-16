Brian and Hannah Tamaki fined over Auckland motorway protest

Brian and Hannah Tamaki have received infringement notices following the Freedom and Rights Coalition protest on July 23, which stopped traffic on Auckland's Southern Motorway.

Traffic was halted as the protesters marched from Kyber Pass Rd to Gillies Ave.

Hannah Tamaki revealed the fines on Facebook, posting an image of an infringement notice captioned: "Did you get one... We both did".

The protest on July 23 began at the Auckland Domain, where Destiny Church pastor Brian Tamaki spoke to a few hundred people before leading the group onto the motorway around midday, blocking traffic for around an hour.

READ MORE: Brian Tamaki-led protesters stop traffic on Auckland motorway

The offence listed on Hannah Tamaki's infringement notice is "pedestrian on a motorway", with an infringement fee payable of $250.

Hannah Tamaki posted her infringement notice for the July 23 protest on Facebook.

A spokesperson confirmed police "have taken enforcement action after unsupported protest action took place on Auckland’s motorway on July 23".

"A total of four infringement notices have been issued to identified protesters walking on the motorway.

"Police continue to review video footage of the event and progress enquiries to identify others, including drivers of vehicles who impeded other traffic, together with other vehicle related offences."

Brian Tamaki's speech at the protest aired different grievances with the Government.

At its peak, the protest numbered over 1000 people.

READ MORE: Brian Tamaki leads new protest around Auckland streets

Another protest has been held in Auckland by the Freedom and Rights Coalition since then, on August 6, and Brian Tamaki is also claiming there will be another Parliament protest later this month.

Police said that no infringement notices have been issued in relation to the August 6 protest "at this stage".

