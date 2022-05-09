The operation to repair Parliament’s protest-damaged lawn

Parliament's grass is back - after almost all of it was decimated during the Parliamentary protest - and it's estimated the grounds will be ready for use later this month.

The grass suffered during the 23-day occupation, disappearing amid tens of thousands of footsteps, the erection of temporary structures and tents, and rain.

Parliament's lawn after the protest ended. (Source: 1News)

Euan Hogg, Parliament's facilities and asset manager, told 1News Parliament's soil had been heavily compacted due to normal use, an issue compounded by the occupation.

"There was no oxygen basically in the soil."

He said it was a good opportunity to re-do and level out the grass.

"We took some advice from Sky Stadium and Basin Reserve grounds team and our grounds team."

For longer-term grass growth, Hogg said it was better to seed the lawn, rather than use ready-grown grass.

The anti-mandate protest came to a violent end on Wednesday.

After the protests, a small tractor was used to take off the top soil.

About 7cm of top soil was removed. It was compacted, full of debris, rotting material, tent pegs and plastic waste. There was burnt material left over from the fires.

Ninety-five per cent of the top soil will be reused after treatment, set to go to places where top grade soil wasn't essential.

It's been a comparatively quiet day without the flurry of arrests we saw on Thursday.

Hogg said it was disturbing to watch what happened to the grounds, especially for some staff who had cared for it for 15 years.

"We knew quite early on... how compacted the soil was going to get with some extremely heavy rainfall.

"We certainly didn't think there would be fires on the grass."

Hogg said a combination of good Wellington weather, the new soil, the irrigation system and not having people on the lawn contributed to the grass growing back so quickly.

Work is underway to rebuild the slide which got burnt during the riot. Hogg said the metal frame was "in quite good condition", while parts of the timber and matting needed to be replaced.

Before the Parliament protests. (Source: Getty)

The cost of the protest continues to grow - with Wellington City Council releasing estimates that the road maintenance and direct council costs will be about $335,000, which includes the concrete blocks movements, repairs to footpaths, benches, two street light poles and rubbish and graffiti removal.

NZME reported costs for Parliamentary grounds clean-up and restoration could reach over $1 million to taxpayers, not including contingency or internal costs, with up to $160,000 for the playground which was lit on fire and had matting removed.

After being trashed, burned, and basically obliterated during the protests, Parliament's lawn is now back and is looking lush as. Thanks to @nzparliament, @skystadium and @basinreserve pic.twitter.com/QeJ4z8d9H5 — 1News (@1NewsNZ) May 9, 2022

Initial costs to police showed $439,000 was spent on accommodation, food, consumables, airfares, vehicles, venues and helicopters for the protest, but did not include the two final day - including the final day of violence.