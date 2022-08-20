Wild weather sees cars crushed in Wellington slip

A slip has come down on top of three cars in the Wellington suburb of Melrose on Saturday.

A slip fell on three cars in Wellington's Melrose on Saturday. (Source: 1News)

The ongoing heavy rain has led to multiple landslips around the city.

READ MORE: 100 evacuations in Nelson overnight as heavy rain continues

Sutherland Crescent was closed following the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday morning, a spokesperson for Wellington City Council told 1News there have been about 120 weather-related incidents reported to their Contact Centre team since Thursday morning.

READ MORE: Downpour causes dozens of slips across Wellington

"Crews are prioritising work and focusing on clearing slips from arterial routes – this means motorists and pedestrians need to take care because some smaller slips may not be cleared today.

A slip fell on three cars in Melrose on Saturday. (Source: 1News)

"Road users are urged to drive and ride to the conditions especially in hillier parts of the city where more slips may come down over the next few days.

"We ask the public to report slips or weather related hazards to the Contact Centre on 499 4444."