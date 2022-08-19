Downpour causes dozens of slips across Wellington

The ongoing heavy rain has led to multiple landslips around Wellington, the city council says.

A slip on Laura Avenue in the Wellington suburb of Brooklyn. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Wellington City Council said more than 40 incidents were reported around the city today, on top of about 20 incidents yesterday.

They were mainly slips of various sizes, trees down and minor flooding, the council said in a statement.

A slip of rocks, clay and small trees appears to have undermined the western end of a multi-storey house in the suburb of Brooklyn.

A council worker at the scene said an assessment would be made shortly on whether the tenants should stay in the house.

The water supply to the house was cut by the slip, which blocked the road outside the house opposite.

Neighbours cleared tree branches from the footpath so pedestrians could get past the debris on the roadway.

Main Road in Tawa was closed by a large slip between Victory Avenue and McLennan Street earlier today but was expected to be cleared by this evening.

In the suburb of Karori Birdwood Street between Chaytor Street and Messines Road was closed due to a slip and would remain closed overnight, the council said.

Onslow Road between Cashmere Avenue and Benares Street in Khandallah was reopened today, with a temporary speed limit, after engineers inspected the subsidence caused by yesterday's landslip below the road.

The slip caused a section of the road to slump and three houses below the slip remain evacuated due to concerns the subsidence could worsen.

The Terrace between Ghuznee Street and Buller Street in central Wellington remains closed to traffic following the large slip there last week. Geotechnical engineers are waiting for dry weather before they make a call on the stability of the slip face.