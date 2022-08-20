100 evacuations in Nelson overnight as heavy rain continues

Around 100 evacuations were carried out in the Nelson Tasman region overnight, as more rain is expected for the region until Saturday morning.

Nelson Tasman Civil Defence says 508 evacuations have been carried out in the Nelson region - 100 of them overnight - and "that looks set to increase even more".

"We have just come through the worst of the rain overnight, but there is much more to do to ensure people are safe to return home," Nelson Tasman Civil Defence said.

Meanwhile, the road between Takaka and Collingwood is blocked as a large slip on Birds Hill, in Golden Bay, is expected to take time to clear.

Takaka Hill Road is potentially closed, but it is to too unsafe for contractors to check at this stage, Civil Defence said. The road is also blocked on the Takaka Valley by Lindsays Bridge.

There is also potential for slipping to occur on the Cannan Hill due to the amount of rain.

It comes as heavy rain battered parts of the country this week.

A slow-moving complex trough of low pressure, preceded by a moist northerly flow, is expected to move slowly eastwards across the country overnight and on Saturday morning, MetService said.

A red Heavy Rain Warning remains in force for Nelson until 11am on Saturday.

A further 50 to 90 mm of rain was recorded overnight across the Nelson, Tasman Marlborough and Taranaki districts, MetService said.

"Some high elevation stations even measured over 100 mm since midnight - a lot of rain to fall on top what has already fallen."

Meanwhile, Nelson residents have been advised by Nelson Tasman Civil Defence to conserve water "wherever possible".

"The water supply to the water treatment plant has been damaged and is operating at a lower capacity than normal," Nelson Tasman Civil Defence said on Saturday morning.

"To maintain Nelson's drinking water, some areas of Stoke will receive water from the Richmond water supply.

"Changes are also being made to the water network throughout Nelson city to help reduce demand, so residents may notice a reduction in their water pressure."

The heavy rain may lead to further surface flooding and slips.

The heavy rain may lead to further surface flooding and slips.