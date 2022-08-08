History! Birmingham 2022 NZ's most golden games on record

Source: 1News

Birmingham 2022 is officially New Zealand's most golden Commonwealth Games.

Day 10 medal tally

Day 10 medal tally (Source: 1News)

Aaron Gate's sensational victory in the men's road road - his fourth gold in total this campaign - and Joelle King and Paul Coll's squash mixed double's triumph lifted New Zealand to 19 golds, two more than the previous best from Auckland 1990.

There's a decent chance of more as well, when King attempts to add a second gold when she teams up with Amanda Landers-Murphy in the women's squash doubles on Monday evening.

NZ also has 12 silver and 17 bronze.

NZ's gold medals

Swimming: Sophie Pascoe (100m freestyle S9), Lewis Clareburt (400m individual medley and 200m butterfly), Joshua Willmer (100m breaststroke SB8), Andrew Jeffcoat (50m backstroke)

Track cycling: Men's team pursuit (Aaron Gate, Jordan Kerby, Tom Sexton, Campbell Stewart), women's team sprint (Rebecca Petch, Olivia King, Ellesse Andrews), Ellesse Andrews (individual sprint, keirin), Bryony Botha (individual pursuit), Aaron Gate (individual pursuit, 40km points race), Corbin Strong (15km scratch race)

Mountain biking: Sam Gaze (cross-country)

Squash: Paul Coll (men's singles), Paul Coll and Joelle King (mixed doubles)

Athletics: Hamish Kerr (high jump), Tom Walsh (shot put)

Road cycling: Aaron Gate (road race)

