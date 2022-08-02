Ellesse Andrews 'never would've dreamed of' three Comm Games golds

Source: 1News

Ellesse Andrews has become one of five New Zealand athletes to win three gold medals at a single Commonwealth Games.

Following her incredible win in the keirin final on Tuesday at the Birmingham games, she described her campaign as being an "absolute whirlwind".

"It's going to take a really long time to sink in. I wanted to come to this competition and do my absolute best and leave it all out on the track. But for that to result in three golds I never would've dreamed of that," Andrews said.

Ellesse Andrews proudly holds up the New Zealand flag after receiving her third gold medal in Birmingham.

Andrews said the support from New Zealanders in the crowd at the Lee Valley velodrome was "amazing".

"There’s so many Kiwis here, I’m hearing them all throughout the stadium. It’s really, energising and amazing."

After a blockbuster run, she now looks forward to being back home in New Zealand with her family and getting some well earned rest.

"I'm very tired, I'm looking forward to a good sleep."

Fellow Kiwi Michaela Drummond who also added to New Zealand's medal tally with a silver in the scratch race says his medal has been a long time coming.

"I'm lost for words. It's been twelve months of a lot of lows and I feel like it's finally my time to get a result so I'm really really proud."

READ MORE: Andrews, Gate claim third golds as NZ cyclists add four more medals

