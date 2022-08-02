Jeffcoat powers home for gold medal in 50m backstroke final

Brodyn Knuckey
By Brodyn Knuckey in Birmingham
Source: 1News

Andrew Jeffcoat has added to another strong morning of Commonwealth Games medals for New Zealand with a golden sprint in the men's 50m backstroke.

Jeffcoat entered the final with the second fastest qualification time on Tuesday morning - just 0.01s behind top qualifier Pieter Coetze from South Africa.

The 23-year-old got out to a quick start in the short race with an impressive reaction time of just 0.53 seconds and managed to hold on against Coetze, taking the race by 0.12 seconds with a time of 24.65 - a new New Zealand record.

Canada's Javier Acevado came third.

It is New Zealand's eighth medal in the pool so far in Birmingham after fellow swimmers Lewis Clareburt, Tupou Neiufi and Joshua Willmer added to the tally on Monday.

Andrew Jeffcoat.

Andrew Jeffcoat. (Source: Getty)

Jeffcoat's gold was the fifth medal of Tuesday morning for New Zealand after the track cycling team wrapped up their campaign in London with four more medals, including two more golds.

In Aotearoa's other swimming final of the evening, Helena Gasson came 7th in the women's 50m butterfly.

