Two golds in an hour! Kiwi cyclists go on Comm Games medal blitz

New Zealand's cycling team has had a sensational Saturday morning on the opening day of competition at this year's Commonwealth Games, claiming four medals - including two golds - in London.

The men's team pursuit earned New Zealand's first gold medal in Birmingham before the women's team sprint added a second podium-topping performance less than an hour later. Either side of the golden hour was a valiant silver medal to the women's team pursuit and a bronze for the men's team sprint.

The women's sprint team, comprised of Ellesse Andrews, Olivia King and Rebecca Petch, led from start to finish as they ripped through their 1000m ride, claiming a new Games Record with their 47.425 performance to beat Canada by half a second.

Before that, the men's pursuit team showed their class in London, taking down England in front of a sold out crowd backing the homeside with a superb ride.

After falling behind by 0.3s in the opening laps, New Zealand turned on the gas at 1000m mark to put some distance between themselves and the hosts by the halfway mark.

Despite England's best efforts to claw the Kiwis back in, New Zealand's squad of Aaron Gate, Jordan Kerby, Tom Sexton and Campbell Stewart came home with a 3:47.575 to claim gold - 2.009 seconds faster than England.

Earlier, the women's team pursuit claimed New Zealand's second silver medal of this year's Commonwealth Games after a gritty performance against Australia in the final.

The women's pursuit team competes at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. (Source: Getty)

The fact the team reached the final on Saturday morning was impressive in of itself after a late roster change had to be made earlier this week following the withdrawal of Ally Wollaston after an injury at the Tour de France Femme.

With new member Ellesse Andrews dropping out early in the race to preserve herself for her team sprint final in an hour's time, the remaining trio of Bryony Botha, Michaela Drummond and Emily Shearman were left to face off with a full-power Australia for more than three quarters of the race.

While the trio stayed in the contest to the end, it wasn't enough with the Australians finishing 5.750s ahead.

The men's sprint team then wrapped up the stellar morning with a similar performance to their female counterparts, leading from start to finish as they too beat Canada.

The men's sprint team competes at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. (Source: Getty)

It takes New Zealand's medal tally to five so far on the opening day of action after Hayden Wilde's silver medal in the men's triathlon on Friday night but there could be even more added to the pool later Saturday morning when New Zealand's swimmers return in four finals.