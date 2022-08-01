Medal mania! Clareburt, Willmer win swimming golds, Neiufi adds silver

Lewis Clareburt and Joshua Willmer have given Kiwis another golden hour at the Commonwealth Games while Tupou Neiufi also came to the party with a silver medal.

Lewis Clareburt (Source: Photosport)

First up, Clareburt picked up his second gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, adding the 200m butterfly title to his collection.

Clareburt entered Monday morning's race as the fastest qualifier - as he did in Sunday's 400m individual medley final which he won in record time - but South Africa's Chad le Clos was determined to get the better of the Kiwi.

Le Clos got off to a blistering start to get a length on the rest of the field with Clareburt sitting back in third after the opening 50m as England's James Guy also came to the party from an outside lane.

The South African managed to keep his lead at the halfway mark but was clearly starting to tire as Clareburt and Guy started to rein him in.

Le Clos entered the final leg with a 0.50s lead over Clareburt but it wasn't enough as the 23-year-old caught him and went ahead with 10 metres to spare.

In the end, Clareburt took the race by 0.29s over Le Clos while Guy settled for bronze.

In the very next race, Neiufi hit the water in the women's 100m backstroke S8 final where she was neck-and-neck with England's Alice Tai after the opening 50m.

However, Tai went up another gear for the home straight and finished with an impressive time of 1:13.64 - 4.27s ahead of Neiufi with Wales' Lily Rice rounding out the podium.

With the water barely settled from all the action, Willmer was up next in the men's 100m breaststroke SB8 final alongside fellow Kiwi Jesse Reynolds.

Willmer and Reynolds had some trans-Tasman rivals to deal with in the race with Australians Timothy Hodge and Blake Cochrane both challenging for medals.

Hodge managed to take a tight 0.14s lead into the final 50m of the race but much like Clareburt two races before him, Willmer reined in the front runner and snatched a win at the final moment, taking gold by just 0.07s.

The medal rush gives New Zealand six medals in the pool so far in Birmingham.