Hamish Kerr says podium 'pretty high up' after winning gold

Hamish Kerr’s first taste of gold is sweet and it's given him a boost looking ahead to future contests.

Hamish Kerr poses with his gold medal during the ceremony for the men's high jump final. (Source: Associated Press)

After becoming the first male Kiwi to clinch high jump gold in Commonwealth Games history, it was also Kerr’s first time standing at the top of the podium at a major competition. He joked the air was different when standing on the number one spot.

“The air is quite thin. It’s pretty high up,” Kerr said.

“Hearing that anthem play and seeing the flag go up was a dream come true.”

The action doesn’t stop for Kerr who will be travelling to compete in the Herculis Diamond League meet in Monaco in a couple of days.

“I’m just happy to be here. It’s been an awesome experience and I just can’t wait for the next few years. I’ve got some awesome jumps coming up and if I can get on the top step of it at a few more competitions, I’d be super stoked," Kerr said.

Once he’s completed the European season, he’ll return to New Zealand in September to enjoy a well earned break.