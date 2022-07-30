'It was for her' - Pascoe dedicates gold to beloved nan

Dame Sophie Pascoe has dedicated her fifth Commonwealth Games gold to her late nan.

Pascoe stormed home in the final of the women’s 100m Freestyle para-swimming event in Birmingham on Saturday morning.

New Zealand’s most successful Paralympian finished just ahead of Scotland's Toni Shaw and Emily Beecroft of Australia.

After the race she told 1News her beloved nan, whom she lost last year, was there with her in the final 10 metres.

Dame Sophie Pascoe at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. (Source: Getty)

"My nan always said no matter the outcome I am always going to love you.

"The fact I turned around a saw a gold, it was for her, it was for myself and all of my team.

"The fact there was so much support around the poolside, that is what sport does it brings people together."

Pascoe's gold brings to a close a stellar opening day of competition for New Zealand in which three golds, three silvers and a bronze medal were all won.