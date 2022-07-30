'It was for her' - Pascoe dedicates gold to beloved nan

Source: 1News

Dame Sophie Pascoe has dedicated her fifth Commonwealth Games gold to her late nan.

Pascoe stormed home in the final of the women’s 100m Freestyle para-swimming event in Birmingham on Saturday morning.

New Zealand’s most successful Paralympian finished just ahead of Scotland's Toni Shaw and Emily Beecroft of Australia.

After the race she told 1News her beloved nan, whom she lost last year, was there with her in the final 10 metres.

Dame Sophie Pascoe at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Dame Sophie Pascoe at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. (Source: Getty)

"My nan always said no matter the outcome I am always going to love you.

"The fact I turned around a saw a gold, it was for her, it was for myself and all of my team.

"The fact there was so much support around the poolside, that is what sport does it brings people together."

Pascoe's gold brings to a close a stellar opening day of competition for New Zealand in which three golds, three silvers and a bronze medal were all won.

SportCommonwealth Games

Popular Stories

1

Hayden Wilde appeal: Behind the scenes of triathlon controversy

2

Shots fired at South Auckland property overnight

3

One dead after vehicle crashes into parked car

4

Wilde appeals time penalty, could be promoted to triathlon gold

5

Celestial lightshow of meteor showers expected above NZ tonight

Latest Stories

'It was for her' - Pascoe dedicates gold to beloved nan

Shakira facing 8 years in jail over tax evasion

One dead after vehicle crashes into parked car

Spear tackle could lead to big ban for Nathan Cleary

Black Stick men stage epic comeback to tie 5-5 with Scotland

Related Stories

Black Stick men stage epic comeback to tie 5-5 with Scotland

Hayden Wilde appeal: Behind the scenes of triathlon controversy

Reynolds earns first Comm Games medal with 100m backstroke silver

Sophie Pascoe adds to golden opening day with 100m freestyle win

Top Stories

'It was for her' - Pascoe dedicates gold to beloved nan

Hayden Wilde appeal: Behind the scenes of triathlon controversy

Sophie Pascoe adds to golden opening day with 100m freestyle win

Two golds in an hour! Kiwi cyclists go on Comm Games medal blitz