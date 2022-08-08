Gold medal for NZ’s Coll and King in mixed doubles squash

New Zealand squash stars Joelle King and Paul Coll have added to a morning of medals for Aotearoa after winning the mixed doubles final on Monday.

Joelle King and Paul Coll share a moment at the Commonwealth Games. (Source: Getty)

King and Coll came into the final in dominating form, having not dropped a single game en route to the showpiece match against England's Alison Waters and Adrian Waller.

Despite admitting they hadn't even trained together for the event in Birmingham, their dominance continued in the first game of the match at the University of Birmingham as Coll's acrobatics and King's power saw them open with an 11-3 win in game one.

Despite England's best efforts to rattle the New Zealand powerhouse, the Kiwi duo were ready for anything that was thrown at them and the frustration started to show with Waller questioning the referee's calls on multiple occasions.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Oohs" and "aahs" on English points along with chants of "come on England" didn't help either although that wasn't to say New Zealand wasn't well represented in the stands either with athletes, friends and family all in attendance for King's first final in Birmingham.

Eventually the Kiwis sealed the second game 11-6 and with it the match, helping King in her quest to "make amends" for her disappointing singles campaign last week.

That mission isn't over for the 2022 flagbearer though with her final alongside Amanda Landers-Murphy in the women's doubles still to come on the final day of action in Birmingham on Tuesday morning NZT.