Strong adds to NZ cyclists' golden run at Commonwealth Games

New Zealand’s third morning of Commonwealth medal chasing at the track cycling in London has opened with two narrow misses of the podium but finished with another gold medal.

View of the men's scratch race. (Source: Getty)

Corbin Strong took out gold in the men’s scratch final Monday morning in what was a gutsy 60-lap performance for the 22-year-old.

Taking out the silver medal was Scot John Archibald and in bronze was William Roberts of Wales.

After getting tied up in a horror crash on Sunday evening during heats for the event, which left him with skin burns, Jackson finished in 10th place while while Campbell Stewart finished in 7th.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jackson dropped out of the race momentarily with 49 laps to go due to a flat tyre but quickly got back into the action, helping Strong to the top of the podium alongside Stewart.

Earlier, Michaela Drummond was the best of three Kiwis racing the women's point race first up with Bryony Botha finishing eighth and Emily Shearman right behind her in 9th.

Australia's Georgia Baker blitzed the field with a 55 point tally in the 25km race - 19 points ahead of second-placed Scottish rider Neah Evans with Wales' Eluned King rounding out the podium a further four points back.

The Kiwi trio all managed to bank 20 points for lapping an opponent but couldn't keep with the pace Baker was setting as she, Evans and King all pulled away from the pack to continue trading points during the sprints.

In the end, Drummond only managed to take points in four of the 10 sprints while Botha and Shearman only scored in one sprint each.

Shortly after, Petch - who has only recently transitioned to sprint cycling after representing New Zealand in BMX at last year's Tokyo Olympics - looked set for a bronze medal in the women's 500m time trial before Australia's Kristina Clonan knocked her off the podium with a gold medal-winning performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a result, Petch had to settle for fourth in the event, 0.321s off bronze medal winner Sophie Campbell of England.