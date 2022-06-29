Football Ferns end Europe tour with 0-0 draw against Wales

The Football Ferns have ended their two-game tour of Europe with a goalless draw against Wales.

Hannah Wilkinson contests the ball against Wales. (Source: Photosport)

The Ferns had the majority of the possession throughout Wednesday's friendly in Spain, but were unable to convert it into a goal despite multiple opportunities.

There was one change from the side that was beaten 2-0 by Norway at the weekend, with Malia Steinmetz replacing Betsy Hassett. Ally Green also made her debut off the bench late in the match.

The result adds to a rough record for the Football Ferns in their build-up to next year's World Cup - which New Zealand is co-hosting with Australia - with the side now sitting on two draws and five losses in seven games.

However, coach Jitka Klimkova said the tour highlighted the development of the team this year.

“The clean sheet is positive. I think we had some good moments in the game. But overall today’s performance was a little bit lower verses our performance against Norway," Klimkova said.

“But we know what we have done between those games. We travelled from Norway to here. We had only one day for recovery and one training session and then back to play this tough opposition.

“I could see from our girls a bit of fatigue so that kind of possession that we are building, that we want to improve, wasn’t great today but our high press, our defending was very positive and we created a couple of chances that could have gone our way and then we would be very happy with today’s game. Unfortunately we hit the cross bar and it didn’t go in but this is football.

“So we keep believing that our time is coming. We are improving. Overall the tour is very successful.”

The Ferns are next scheduled to play in October against Japan.