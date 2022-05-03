Ponsonby Huffer store raided by thieves

A Huffer store in Auckland's Ponsonby has been raided by thieves - the second time the outlet's been hit in a month.

Damage to the Huffer store in Auckland's Ponsonby (Source: 1News)

Vision shows two hooded people grabbing clothing items from racks.

On Tuesday morning the front door was boarded up but managing director Kate Berry said they would open as usual at 9am.

"There's no point letting it get us down," she told 1News.

There have been a number of ram-raids and break-ins at stores around the country in recent weeks.

Huffer in Palmerston North had been hit about six weeks ago.

Huffer's Kate Berry (Source: 1News)

Berry said Tuesday's attack saw a brick thrown the front window. It appeared the thieves knew what they were after.

"It’s our down jackets. We have security tags on most of them but they managed to get a number.”

She said it was a "disappointing" reflection on society, and that while Huffer could cope, other businesses might not be able to absorb the costs.

Staff were being offered support today, and a nearby business was shouting them pizza.

Police were investigating, saying the vehicle they were seen leaving in was located in Newton.

It comes among a string of burglaries in Auckland overnight, including at a Harvey Norman and liquor store in West Auckland.

Early on Saturday morning, a group of youths stole about $50,000 worth of clothing from the Icebreaker outlet near Auckland Airport

That raid comes after a spate of similar incidents in Auckland and across the North Island, which involved several teenagers.

Police have said social media is a key driving force behind the spike in ram raids across the country.

Detective Inspector Karen Bright told reporters on Wednesday that offenders as young as 11 were posting their exploits online.