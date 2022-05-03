Arrests after spate of overnight Auckland burglaries

A number of arrests have been made after numerous stores were burgled in Auckland overnight.

Harvey Norman Westgate and Liquorland Titirangi were the first to be hit, both ram-raided.

Harvey Norman was targeted at 11.13pm on Monday, with a vehicle forcing entry into the store. It was abandoned at the scene.

Two vehicles were seen fleeing the area afterwards. Police say it is not known what items were stolen from the store.

The vehicles were then used to get into Liquorland Titirangi shortly before midnight, where a number of liquor bottles were stolen.

Both vehicles fled the scene and one of them was found in Glen Eden, with the police dog section tracking the alleged offenders to a nearby address.

A number of liquor bottles were recovered as a result.

Two people were arrested for "unrelated matters", while two men, aged 18 and 19, were later charged with the two burglaries.

They are due to appear in the Waitākere District Court on Tuesday and police say they cannot rule out further arrests over the burglaries.

Phone shop

In a separate incident, a group of people smashed a window at around 12.40am to get into a phone shop in Takanini.

However, a fog cannon meant their attempts were futile and they were forced to leave the store empty-handed.

People can call 105, quoting file number 220503/0051, if they have any information about the attempted burglary.

In another incident, in Ponsonby, a brick was thrown at the front window of the Huffer store at around 2.10am.

CCTV shows the store being raided by thieves - the second time the outlet's been hit in a month.

Two hooded people were seen grabbing down jackets from the racks.

The vehicle the offenders were seen in left and was later found in Newton.

"Police remind anyone that knowingly or recklessly buys or receives stolen items that they are committing an offence and could be liable for prosecution," a police spokesperson said.

People can also call 105, quoting reference number P050442689, if they have any information about the incident.

Vehicle flees

In yet another burglary, a house was earlier broken into on Olsen Ave in Hillsborough at around 11.46pm on Monday.

Police spotted a vehicle leaving the area and it fled after it was signalled to stop. It was not pursued but later crashed in Mt Roskill.

A police dog and handler went looking for the alleged offender, while CCTV at the scene was being looked at.

A 28-year-old man was located and arrested at a Mt Albert address. He was arrested on outstanding burglary matters.

Police say inquiries are ongoing into this burglary.

Assistant Police Commissioner Richard Chambers has praised police in Auckland for their work.

"These results reflect the commitment of our staff from across multiple work groups on night shift, including our front line staff, dog handlers and investigations staff."