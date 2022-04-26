Police investigating more ram-raid incidents in Auckland

Police are investigating two further incidents of ram-raiding in Auckland, the same day that three shops in the city’s South-east were attacked.

Damage to Kaurilands G.A.S outlet in Auckland. (Source: 1News)

Police say that around around 9pm on Tuesday night, they received reports of an attempted ram-raid at a petrol station on Kaurilands Rd, Titirangi, which involved up to four vehicles and approximately eight people.

They say bollards prevented them from gaining access to the store and had also stopped an earlier attempt to ram-raid a nearby dairy.

1News has spoken to the owner of GAS Kaurilands, Kanna Sharma, who says the offenders then used a sledgehammer to break the glass at the front of the business but were unable to get in.

Police say the offenders fled before they arrived.

When asked how the incident made him feel, Sharma responded “sick”.

“This is because of the situation that’s been going on. People don’t have jobs, people don’t have money.”

He said he wouldn’t be surprised if his business was attacked again.

Neighbour and fellow business owner Nick Flutey, who was among those who helped Sharma after the incident, said he wouldn’t wish what happened upon anyone.

“It's unfortunate we have people doing this kind of stuff, ram-raiding hard-working, honest businesses.”

“Especially after Covid and all that, we’re just trying to get ahead.”

Flutey says he has noticed an increase in the number of attacks on businesses in the local area recently and believes the police could be doing more.

“It’s giving us a lot of anxiety and stress and it’s something we don’t need.”

Meanwhile, police are also investigating reports of a ram-raid on a shop in Auckland's Mairangi Bay, in which a stolen vehicle was used and then left at the scene.

The offenders fled with a number of stolen items before police arrived.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact them on 105. They're asked to quote P050376175 for the Titirangi incident and 220427/9501 for the Mairangi Bay one.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.