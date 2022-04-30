Clothing store near Auckland Airport ram-raided overnight

Clothing stolen from a store ram-raided by youths near Auckland Airport early this morning has been recovered by police.

The Icebreaker outlet near Auckland Airport was ram-raided on Saturday morning. (Source: 1News)

A group of youths drove a car through the store's front doors at around 3.20am on Saturday.

1News understands the store is the Icebreaker outlet and that bollards were installed a few years ago but the car managed to drive around them and into the store.

The youths took clothing before fleeing in a second car.

This car was then seen speeding on the southwestern motorway by a police officer. The car was signalled to stop but didn't. It was not pursued.

The car was later found crashed through a school fence on Bader Drive, Māngere. One of the alleged offenders was located a short distance away with a broken leg. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

The car's other occupants managed to flee.

Clothing stolen from the store was found in the crashed car, police said.

"Inquiries are ongoing to locate four other youths involved in the burglary," a police spokesperson said.

The early morning ram-raid comes after a spate of similar incidents in Auckland and across the North Island, which involved several teenagers.

Police have said social media is a key driving force behind the spike in ram raids across the country.

Detective Inspector Karen Bright told reporters on Wednesday that offenders as young as 11-years-old were posting their exploits online.