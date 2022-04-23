Anzac weekend road toll rises to 9 after Northland crash

Another person died on New Zealand's roads on Sunday morning, bringing the Anzac weekend road toll to nine.

A police car (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Police said the latest death happened after a one-vehicle crash on the Kaitaia-Awaroa Road in Herekino, southwest of Kaitaia.

The person died at the scene, police said. Three other people were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Emergency services were at the scene of the crash shortly before 1am.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday night, a person died after a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 23, south of Raglan.

Police said the crash was reported just after 11.30pm. The person died at the scene.

Investigations into both crashes are underway.

The deaths mean this year's Anzac weekend road toll is more than double that of last week's Easter period, in which four people died on the road.

Among those killed were four teenagers who died in a crash involving a concrete truck on Friday afternoon in Invercargill.

A further three people died in vehicle incidents on Saturday - one each in Levin, Whangārei and Whakatāne.