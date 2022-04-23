Fatal crashes in Levin, Whangārei on Saturday morning

Two people have died on North Island roads in separate accidents on Saturday morning.

Police said the crash in Levin occurred just before 6.30am, with one person dying and two other people transported to hospital, one in a critical condition and one in a serious condition.

Arapaepae Rd has since been reopened after being closed following the crash.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.

At 9.30am, there was a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle in Whangārei.

The person died at the scene, with Western Hills Drive still blocked with diversions in place.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area and expect delays.

