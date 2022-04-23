Motorcyclist dead following crash near Whakatāne

Source: 1News

One person has died following an accident involving a motorcycle near Whakatāne.

A police car (file picture).

(Source: istock.com)

Police confirmed in a statement a person died after a serious crash on State Highway 30 in Awakeri on Saturday afternoon.

The accident, which involved a motorcycle, happened at around 5:30pm.

Police confirmed the deceased was the motorcyclist and that they died "at the scene".

Diversions have been put in place until a scene examination can be completed. Motorists in the area are advised to take alternative routes or expect delays.

It comes after four teenage boys died in a horror crash involving a concrete truck on Friday in Invercargill.

