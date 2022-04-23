4 teens dead after horror Invercargill crash with concrete truck

Four teenage boys died in a horror crash involving a concrete truck on Friday afternoon in Invercargill.

Multiple people died at the scene, police said.

Southland area commander inspector Mike Bowman said the four teens were driving in a black Ford Ranger ute when it collided with the truck just before 4pm near Queens Park.

Three were aged 16 and the fourth was 17. The three 16-year-olds were from Bluff.

"Tragically, four young men passed away at the scene," Bowman said.

"It's a tragedy for the Bluff community as a whole."

The road in the vicinity of the crash remains closed on Saturday as the scene continues to be examined.

Bowman said police would be talking to a number of witnesses as they try to determine the cause of the crash.

"Police continue to appeal for any witnesses to the crash to make contact," Bowman said.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105, quoting event number 220422/7161."

The driver of a truck carrying concrete was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

